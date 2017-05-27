Jefferson County man arrested on felony drug charges

On May 26, 2017, at 5:36 a.m., the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 29258 N. Martin Road, Evans Mills.

As a result of the search the following items were seized:

Approx. 2 ounces of cocaine

Approx. 3 ounces of mushrooms

Approx. 4 ounces of marijuana

2 marihuana plants

Numerous prescription pills

Drug ledger

Digital scales

Highpoint 9 mm semi-auto pistol (loaded w/ 4 rounds)

10 rifles and shotguns including a sawed-off shotgun (6 loaded)

Metal knuckles

$8,315 cash

Rush J. Walts, age 38, from 29258 N. Martin Rd., Evans Mills, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd degree ( class “B” felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (class “D” felony) with other charges pending grand jury action. Walts was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and committed to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building with bail set at $40,000 cash or $80,000 bond.

