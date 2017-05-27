Four arrested after two-month investigation into meth manufacturing in Jefferson County

On May 26, 2017, the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team completed an illegal methamphetamine lab investigation, which has been under investigation since early April 2017, stemming from a trespass/burglary complaint at 13102 County Route 156 in the town of Rodman, Jefferson County.

The investigation revealed four individuals were involved in manufacturing methamphetamine in the vacant residence. The property owner checked on the residence and discovered a vehicle at his property and notified state police. When the uniform patrol responded they discovered numerous “one pot” methamphetamine containers previously used to illegally manufacture methamphetamine.

The Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted at the scene to remove the hazardous waste generated from the illegal manufacturing process.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation:

Charles V. Wareham, age 20, from 26222 Crowner Rd., Carthage, for Burglary 3rd degree (class “D” felony) and Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine 3rd degree (class “D” felony).

Jacob N. Hawkins, age 20, from 21962 Waterville Rd, Lorraine, for Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd degree ( class “A” misdemeanor).

Tyler R. Shambo, age 20, from 16057 Hamp Rd., Watertown, for Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd degree (class “A” misdemeanor).

Amanda R. Goutremout, age 21, from 23822 Jackson Rd., Carthage, Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd degree (class “A” misdemeanor).

Wareham was arraigned in the Town of Pamelia Court and release on his own recognizance. Hawkins, Shambo and Goutremout were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Rodman Court.

