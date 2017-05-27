 
Schneiderman issues statement in observance of Ramadan

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman released the following statement in observance of Ramadan:

“Ramadan Kareem to all Muslims in New York and around the world. As the month during which Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, Ramadan is a time when Muslims across the world abstain from food and drink, among other things, from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan affords us the opportunity for deep reflection, for empathizing with others – especially the poor and marginalized – and for strengthening ties within and outside our communities. May this Ramadan be filled with meaningful fasts and fulfilling iftars. Ramadan Kareem!”

