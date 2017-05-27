AAA Northeast opens new office

AAA Northeast announces the grand opening of its newest branch office at 4630 Commercial Drive in New Hartford, New York on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. The new office offers Insurance, Travel, Financial, and Automotive related services.

Attending the Grand Opening was AAA Northeast Executive Vice President, John Galvin. Mr. Galvin stated: “AAA Northeast is committed to our Utica area members. The opening of the New Hartford office is just the latest expansion in this market. AAA has served this area since 1901 and we are excited to increase our footprint here.” AAA Northeast Regional General Manager, Ed Welsh, also in attendance added: “We are very excited to open this full-service branch office in the retail heart of Oneida County.”

The Utica Chamber of Commerce, as well as several local dignitaries, were on hand to cut the ribbon on the opening of AAA’s newest office. Locally, AAA Northeast employs over 200 people operating a Regional Member and Travel Services Call Center and branch office in downtown Utica as well as branch offices in Cooperstown and Oneonta. The New Hartford AAA office is open Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5 pm, and 9 am – 2 pm on Saturdays.

