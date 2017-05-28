Colgate Alumni Collect on view at the Picker Art Gallery

New exhibition opens June 1, 2017

The Picker Art Gallery at Colgate University announces the opening of its new exhibition, Colgate Alumni Collect, June 1, 2017. This student-curated exhibition features diverse art works from the collections of four alumni—Anne Huntington ʼ07, Paul Jacobs ʼ67, Oscar Seikaly ʼ83, and Rick Stone ʼ81—who have acquired art from all corners of the globe.

With objects ranging in origin from Lebanon and the United States to Tanzania and the United Kingdom, this exhibition focuses on collecting trends and investigates how the practice of collecting can serve as a form of personal expression.

Selected works from the Picker Art Gallery’s permanent collection generously given by alumni will also be on view. Colgate Alumni Collect will run through July 2, 2017 and is free and open to the public.

An exhibition catalogue accompanies Colgate Alumni Collect and includes a foreword by Anja Chávez, director of university museums, Colgate University; an introduction by Natalie Bryt ʼ17, Kally Mott ʼ17, and Natalie Ramirez ʼ19; and essays by

Anne Huntington ʼ07, Paul Jacobs ʼ67, Kally Mott ʼ17, Natalie Ramirez ʼ19, Oscar Seikaly ʼ83, and Rick Stone ʼ81. Interviews conducted by Natalie Bryt ʼ17, Kally Mott ʼ17, Natalie Ramirez ʼ19, and Julia Wolf ʼ17 with the collectors are also included in the publication.

Colgate Alumni Collect is curated by Natalie Bryt ʼ17, Kally Mott ʼ17, Natalie Ramirez ʼ19, and Julia Wolf ʼ17.

The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue are generously sponsored by Rick ʼ81 and Lesley Stone and Family and also partially funded by the Friends of the Picker Art Gallery.

About the Picker Art Gallery

The Picker Art Gallery at Colgate University is a teaching and collecting museum that engages local and global communities through innovative exhibitions, interdisciplinary research, dynamic outreach, and meaningful experiences with art across cultures, time, and media. The Gallery’s permanent collection includes nearly 11,000 objects, among them approximately 8,000 works of art on paper, 1,400 photographs, 900 paintings, and 300 sculptures, primarily from the twentieth century. It is located on the Colgate University campus, off Lally Lane, on the second floor of the Paul Rudolph–designed Dana Arts Center.

The Picker Art Gallery is open Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.; and the third Thursday of every month, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. The Picker is closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.colgate.edu/picker or call (315) 228-7634.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

