PAC 99 schedule for week of May 28, 2017

Monday, May 29

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Memorial Ceremonies and Parade 2017
  • 10:17 a.m., 3:17 p.m. and 8:17 p.m.: OPL Presents: “Soldier’s Joy” Music from the Civil War

Tuesday, May 30

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of May 22
  • 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:16 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of May 23, Roses to the Living
  • 9:28 a.m., 2:28 p.m. and 7:28 p.m.: New York State Police Memorial Program, May 24, 2017

Wednesday, May 24

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Special Meeting of May 24
  • 9:56 a.m., 2:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum presents: “The Conception of the Canal” with Derrick Pratt

Thursday, May 25

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Future Shocks”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: A Canastota Soldier in the Civil War:  A Canal Side Talk with Joe DiGiorgio
