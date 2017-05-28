PAC 99 schedule for week of May 28, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Memorial Ceremonies and Parade 2017
- 10:17 a.m., 3:17 p.m. and 8:17 p.m.: OPL Presents: “Soldier’s Joy” Music from the Civil War
Tuesday, May 30
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of May 22
- 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:16 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of May 23, Roses to the Living
- 9:28 a.m., 2:28 p.m. and 7:28 p.m.: New York State Police Memorial Program, May 24, 2017
Wednesday, May 24
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Special Meeting of May 24
- 9:56 a.m., 2:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum presents: “The Conception of the Canal” with Derrick Pratt
Thursday, May 25
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Future Shocks”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: A Canastota Soldier in the Civil War: A Canal Side Talk with Joe DiGiorgio
