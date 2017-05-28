The Arc of Madison Cortland Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony Thursday June 8

You Are Invited to The Arc of Madison Cortland’s Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony

The Arc of Madison Cortland will hold its Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Vernon Downs Hotel Ballroom Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 pm. This event is sponsored by One Group and recognizes those who have had a positive impact on the lives of people with Autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and other developmental disabilities.

Tom Varano, an inspirational speaker and speed painter, will perform at this year’s dinner using his fingertips and brushes to paint two 42”X51” portraits. Tom’s show is called Emotion Into Art. He has recently performed in Las Vegas and has traveled around the world sharing his talent.

This year’s award recipients are: Tim Cook, receiving the Special Achievement Award; Dr. Waldo Zeun (posthumous), receiving the Founders Humanitarian Award; Norma King, receiving the Sandra DuBuke Direct Support Professional Award; Ashley Tyler, receiving the Volunteer Award; Michelle Wolfe, receiving the President’s Award; Darin Pearo, receiving the Executive Director’s Award; and Oneida Healthcare, receiving the Employer of the Year Award.

The cost of the event is $25.00 per person which includes a buffet dinner, the entertainment of Tom Varano and the Awards Ceremony. Purchase your tickets online at www.arcofmc.org /annual-dinner or call 315-363-3389 by June 1st.

Randy Schaal, board president of The Arc of Madison Cortland, is looking forward to an uplifting evening where the community and Arc members will celebrate the Arc award recipients. “It is people and businesses such as these that make our agency and community stronger and allow us to provide the necessary supports and services for people with developmental disabilities and their families,” says Schaal.

