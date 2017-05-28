CHJC to hold foster parenting informational session in St. Lawrence County

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s St. Lawrence County Foster Care Program will host a Foster Parenting Informational Session on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building, Second Floor Conference Room, 80 State Highway 310, Canton.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, and the CHJC Foster Care Program is welcome and encouraged to attend.

This event will help people interested in becoming a Foster Parent learn about the CHJC Foster Care Program. In an informal, casual setting, the session will also offer opportunities to ask questions and speak with the Foster Care Program staff. Light refreshments will be served. Ten week Foster Parenting training classes will begin in Canton on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

The CHJC Foster Care Program provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. The Foster Care Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school and be an active member of the community.

To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all Foster Parents. They will work as a member of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.

For more information about the informational or training sessions, or on opening your home and heart to these deserving children, please contact Nicole Rood, CHJC Recruitment and Training Specialist at (315)229-3344. Or e-mail Nicole at nrood@nnychildrenshome.com.

