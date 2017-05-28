Women’s history at Peterboro Civil War event

According to the Civil War Trust (March 8, 2016) “women played an instrumental role in the Civil War, both on and off the field” despite the cultural 19th C. norms. “Women left their homes and served as laundresses and nurses for both armies.” “Women also served on the field, cutting off their hair and changing their clothes and names to fight in battle.” “Those women who were not in the field were running farms and businesses that their husbands had left behind – a huge step in the march for independence.” In honor of the Centennial of New York State Women’s Suffrage, the 25th annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend will feature programs on women during the Civil War.

The Julia Hibbard Tent 71-Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865 will return again to exhibit both days of the weekend. Julia Hibbard was a nurse during the Civil War. On both days of the weekend, Jody Luce, the Tailor of Peterboro and researcher on 19 th C. dress reform with particular study of Elizabeth Smith Miller of Peterboro, will conduct a tour, in her bloomers, of the Hamlet of Peterboro. Meet Jody at the West Gate, across the street from the Miller historical marker.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, and noon Sunday, Laini Amaritant will provide a 19th C. fashion show. Amaritant will explain the different names and purposes of garments worn by women in military camps and in parlors. Amaritant has been involved in living history and reenacting for nearly 20 years concentrating on camp cooking, camp laundress, and fashion in the 1860s. Laini is a passionate educator about the Civil War and looks forward to the Peterboro event; 19th C. clothing reproductions can also be purchased at the event.

At noon on Saturday, Cheryl Pula will present Women in the Civil War describing the many roles that females played during the War. Pula, a native of New York Mills, is a retired reference librarian. After teaching for several years, Cheryl received a degree in Library and Information Science and began work at the Lending Department at the Mid-York Library System in Utica.

Though officially retired in August 2011, she now works part-time at the New York Mills Public Library in New York Mills. She is the village historian of New York Mills and President of The History Club, which she founded in Whitesboro in 1995. At 3 pm on Sunday, Pula will deliver the final program of the weekend with a program on the history of Taps.

William D. “Bill” Mayers RT, RN, of Sullivan will present on Women as Nurses in the Civil War at 1 pm Saturday, June 10 at the program tent. Bill is a retired senior U.S. Army Corpsman. A certified healthcare professional since 1964, he holds two professional licenses, including that of Registered Professional Nurse licensed in New York, Alaska, Virginia and Louisiana. Bill presents from this professional background as well as his many years of Civil War re-enacting. Bill has been a member of the Peterboro Civil War Weekend Committee for many years.

At 4 pm on Saturday, Kelly Farquhar, Montgomery County Historian, will present Montgomery County’s Clara Barton: Ann Maria Schram.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11 at the program tent, Maxine Getty will provide a review of the Civil War through the eyes of Mary Livermore who was the manager of the Western Branch of the U. S. Sanitary Commission. As a nurse Livermore witnessed the carnage and suffering of those who fought. Mary was a prolific writer and sent accounts of what she observed back to her husband’s newspapers to be read by thousands. Getty has been doing historical impressions for two decades.

She focuses on mid-19th C women. She presents in accurate reproduction clothing and uses items that will enhance the telling of the history. Maxine conducts classes at the Empire State College Life Long Learning programs, and assisted with the exhibit design at the NYS Military Heritage Museum “Heroines of the Home Front.” Maxine has been an active reenactor, including the Friday Living History Day, at the Peterboro event for many years Special features of the 2017 Peterboro Civil War Weekend are programs on women in the Civil War, the relationship of John Brown and Gerrit Smith, and Dreaming of Timbuctoo, an exhibit on Smith’s gifts of 40 acres of land to each of 3000 African-American men. Admission of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and Free for children under 6, includes eleven acres of the encampment, three museums, historical, military, and authors’ programs, an afternoon musical presentation, children’s activities, skirmishes, exhibits, displays, walking tours, and demonstrations. For the 25 th year of the Peterboro event, a limited number of half-price adult tickets are available from mercantile.gerritsmith.org, at the Deli on the Green, by order to PO Box 6, Peterboro NY 13134, and 315-280-8828.

The 2015 film Union Bound will be shown Friday, June 9 at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person. The 77th Regimental Balladeers will perform a concert Saturday night June 10 at 7 pm. Admission for the concert is $5.

The 25th annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend is an educational and fund-raising event for the (501c3) Smithfield Community Association in Peterboro. Saturday, June 10, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, hours are 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit www.PeterboroNY.org, PO Box 6, 13134, mail@sca-peterboro.org and 315-280-8828.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

