LETTER: Urges governor to fully fund Veterans Homes

To the Editor:

Memorial Day many Veterans & their families will be remembering those that gave all for America. All Veterans commit to giving their lives if necessary to defend America & our beliefs in exchange for a promise they will receive the health care needed when they return home. Once again Governor Cuomo has reneged on that promise and proved that Veterans are a throw-away commodity. The Governor of NYS cares more about educating those that probably won’t serve than honoring the commitment to take care of those that did serve.

All across New York state, Veterans Homes are shutting down units while there is a waiting list for Veterans to get in the home to receive the much-needed care. This is due to a hiring freeze! Bradd Vickers President of the Veterans and Farmers Alliance and life member of the American Legion, and VFW is urging everyone to call the Governor’s office 518-474-8390 and ask him to do the right thing and honor that commitment to our Veterans by fully staffing our Veterans homes!

Bradd Vickers NYS President, Veterans & Farmers Alliance

