Mohawk Valley Health System to Host Blood Drive at St. Elizabeth Campus

On Friday, June 9, 2017, Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sister Johanna Conference Room at the St. Elizabeth Campus, 2209 Genesee St., Utica.

More than 38,000 blood donations are needed each day in the United States. Only 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate, and, of those eligible, only 10 percent actually donate. Just one donor can help save or sustain up to three lives.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call 315-801-8294 or emailblipkin@mvhealthsystem.org. You can also register online at www.redcrossblood.org.

