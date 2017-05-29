Chenango Canal offers Path Through History event June 17

The Chenango Canal Association participates in New York State’s Path Through History program on Saturday, June 17th from 10 am to 2 pm with guided tours at 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm and 1 pm at the Cottage Museum, Bouckville. The public is invited to come at any time between 10 and 2 that Saturday to view the displays at the Chenango Canal Cottage Museum at the corner of Canal Road and State Route 20, Bouckville. This is located across from Ye Olde Landmark Tavern restaurant.

These tours are designed for you to understand the Chenango Canal’s remarkable impact on local growth and on the nation’s development between 1836 and 1878.

Diane Van Slyke describes how people lived on canal boats and made their living delivering goods and passengers 97 miles between Binghamton and Utica. Questions will be answered such as “How long did it take?” and “What conditions did they live in?”

Harvey Kliman will car-pool with a short drive to a long-standing lock and a collapsed aqueduct and describe how a lock worked and what the aqueduct looked like. Questions such as “How did they engineer these things?” and “How did they keep water feeding into it” will be answered.

The Chenango Canal Association works year-round to keep the scenic Towpath Trail (connecting Hamilton to Solsville) open to the public. Path Through History is a good way for families to learn together on a field trip to a local treasure. Donations are welcome. For more information, call 315-729-8323.

