Herkimer Generals softball players earn honors

Four Herkimer Generals softball players have been named 1st team All-Mountain Valley Conference, as well as 1st team All-Region III.

Representing the infield is sophomore Molly McGuire (Syracuse) batting .446 with a .793 slugging percentage. McGuire drove in 29 RBIs and led the team with 6 home runs.

Alongside McGuire is fellow infielder, freshman Shannon Moore (Norwich). Moore was fifth in the nation hitting .545 and 11th for RBIs driving in 50. She also led her team with 26 extra base hits including 17 doubles, 6 triples and 3 homers in 33 games played.

Representing the outfield is sophomore Taylor Fry (Gasport). Fry was also an offensive catalyst as the leadoff hitter in the Herkimer lineup. She hit .478 with an on-base percentage of .523. She earned 32 stolen bases and was only caught stealing once all season. Fry led her team in runs scored with 47.

The fourth and final player earning a spot is freshman pitcher Keeanna Wolcik from Baldwinsville, Wolcik threw an undefeated season going 16-0 and developed a very respectable ERA of 1.63, averaging second in the nation with 11.28 strikeouts per game. She held her opponents to a .178 batting average and allowed only 20 earned runs in 85.2 innings.

Wolcik was also honored as Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year, and recognized nationally as a member of the NJCAA All-Tournament team alongside her teammate Paige Crittela (Syracuse) at the national championship tournament.

Head Coach PJ Anadio said, “I’m very proud of these young ladies. Their hard work off the field has driven their performance and success on the field.”

The 2017 Herkimer Generals softball team placed third in the NJCAA Division III National Championship Tournament and first in the Region IIIA championship tournament.

