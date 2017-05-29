Great Swamp receives Conservancy Grant

The Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc., of Canastota has recently been awarded a $73,000 professional development grant through the state Conservation Partnership Program.

The New York Conservation Partnership Program is a public-private collaboration funded through the Environmental Protection Fund and administered by the Land Trust Alliance, in coordination with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

Professional development grants are intended to transform an organization’s professional capacity to serve and engage local communities, accelerating conservation of priority lands, enhancing public access, and creating new opportunities for collaboration.

GSC members traveled to Garrison April 26 to be a part of the LTA and DEC announcement; the 2017 round of Conservation Partnership Program grants totaled $1.8 million in funding from the EPF. The grant announcement was in the Hudson Highlands, hosted by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust (Winter Hill) which is considered a birthplace of the modern environmental movement.

This grant will enable the GSC to hire a full-time executive director. As the Conservancy looks to professionalize and sustain operations, the new position will provide expertise to manage the organization, expand educational programming, develop funding opportunities and new partnerships and further implementation of Land Trust Standards and Practices.

The GSC is celebrating its 20 anniversary and has proclaimed the year 2017 as “The Year of the Wetlands.” If you want a wildlife viewing experience, take a walk to one of the many restored wetlands located at the Nature Center. These diverse habitats support and benefit wildlife and mankind. The Great Blue Heron rookery on the east side trail system is easy to view from the mowed path. There are approximately seven miles of trails, with a 900-foot boardwalk on the west side. Simpson Park has a catch-and-release fishing area for families.

The Anne V. Pickard Overlook is a viewing area for birdwatchers. The museum building has several exhibits from the state Museum of Natural History, Albany, for visitors to observe. The Great Swamp Conservancy continues to foster environmental, cultural and natural history education, promote outdoor recreation and preserve biological diversity and conserve and manage natural resources

The Great Swamp Conservancy continues to foster environmental, cultural and natural history education, promote outdoor recreation and preserve biological diversity and conserve and manage natural resources in the Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario watersheds. A variety of environmental programs are offered for adults and children. Visitors are welcome to walk the trails from dawn to dusk, picnic on the grounds without staff present. Office is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-3pm. For more information, visit greatswampconservancy.org or email greatswampconservancy@ gamil.com or call 315-697-2950.

