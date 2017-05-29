Cazenovia Public Library and CazCares to continue parenting workshop series

CazCares and the Story Room—a Cazenovia Public Library outpost operating out of CazCares—will co-sponsor the sixth installment of “Parenting: the Toughest Job You’ll Ever Love” on Monday, June 5that 10:00 am. The event will be held at CazCares and presented by Sheila Clonan, Ph.D., and Kelli Johnson. This session will provide tips for building a parental support network.

Sheila Clonan, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist in private practice that works with children (preschool through college) to support their educational and personal development. She also partners with parents and teachers to facilitate the success of children of all abilities. Kelli Johnson is a NYS certified teacher with experience teaching students with reading disabilities and coaching teachers to meet the needs of struggling readers.

This workshop is made possible through the support of a Common Grounds Challenge Grant. Previous attendance is not required. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Contact Marli at (585) 410-0864 or Carla at (315) 559-7591 to reserve a spot.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

