Oneida Police Department blotter

- Dale J. Croniser, 27, 5169 Ava Rd., Ava, was charged with petit larceny.
May 16, 2017:
- Henry C. Danboise Jr., 58, 211 Allen St., Oneida was charged with junk vehicle.
- John J. Vergalito, 25, 5778 Sleepyhollow Rd., Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $2500 cash or $5000 bond.
- William D. Streator, 52, 120 No Warner St., Oneida, was charged with falsely reporting an incident.
May 17, 2017:
- John R. Bushneck, 34, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant charging him with failure to participate in a court ordered program. The original charge was criminal obstruction of breathing. He was also arrested on a second bench warrant for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held without bail.
- Katla M. Boyter, 25, 146 Main St. was arrested for reckless endangerment 2nd, attempted arson 5th degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Jenna L. Brockhum, 26, 1418 Kemble St., Utica, was arrested on 2 bench warrants for issuing a bad check. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash or bond.
May 18, 2017:
- Joshua G. Peters, 31, 321 Lenox Ave., Oneida was charged under the Public Health Law for tattooing without a permit.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 21, 352 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for assault in the 3rd degree.
May 19, 2017:
- Eric D. Howe, 20, 7066 Verna Dr., Canastota was charged with unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd , failure to obey a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign X 2, and failure to use a signal X 2. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $1000 cash or $2000 bond.
- Vernon T. Reed, 25, 1025 Wager St., Utica was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment in the 2 nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
May 20, 2017:
- William C. Hall, 27, 18 Carmel Dr., Rome, was charged with petit larceny.
May 21, 2017:
- Kevin W. Netzband, 31, 114 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with aggravated harassment in the 2 nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brian M. Davy, 49, 5238 Park St., Munnsville was charged with 2 counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the 2 nd degree, unlicensed operator, not wearing a seatbelt and no stop lamps.
May 23, 2017:
- Joshua A. Diable, 20, no permanent address, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to register (sex offender). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $2500 cash or bond. He was also charged with resisting arrest and was held on $500 cash or $1000 bond.
- Nicholas S. Ratliff, 25, 236 W. Elm St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the 2 nd degree.
- Earl E. Egelston Sr., 49, 223 Gladwell Ave., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $250 cash or $500 bond.
- Earl E. Egelston Jr., 22, 223 Gladwell Ave., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $250 cash or $500 bond.
May 24, 2017:
- Alyssa M. Moleski, 20, 8638 Honeycomb Path, Cicero was arrested on a bench warrant charging she failed to comply with conditions. Her original charges were petit larceny and trespass. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $250 cash or $500 bond.
