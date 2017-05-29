Pulaski man arrested for DWI after crashing into an amish buggy

On Saturday May 27, 2017, at approximately 8:15pm, State Police responded to a Car/Amish Buggy crash on State Route 3 in the Town of Mexico.

The investigation revealed a 1990 Jeep, operated by Kenneth G. Nassoiy Jr. was traveling north on State Route 3 when he struck an Amish Buggy in the rear causing all occupants in the buggy to be ejected. The Jeep then overturned onto the eastside shoulder of the roadway. Nassoiy was injured in the crash.

The following occupants in the Amish Buggy were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse:

Enos D. Yoder (driver) age 23, was transported with head and shoulder injuries

Ida E. Yoder, age 25, was transported with arm and leg injuries

Moses E. Yoder, 3 months old, was transported with multiple skull fractures

Troopers arrested Kenneth G. Nassoiy Jr., age 60, from 492 Manwaring Road in Pulaski, for Vehicular Assault 2nd degree, a class “E” felony, and Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor with as BAC of .12%.

Nassoiy was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Justice Center in lieu of $1000 bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on May 30, 2017, at 7:00 PM.

