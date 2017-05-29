Adorable adoptables need forever loving homes

Marley Too is a 7 year old male Beagle/Border Collie mix who needs a forever home. He’d be a nice family dog as he is good with cats, dogs and children. He enjoys car rides and is amused by playing fetch and tug. Please come meet him soon!

Jasmine is a 1 year old female kitty who needs a forever home. If you’re interested in a charming girl like her, please come down to meet her, she would love to meet you!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

