Iroquois Healthcare Alliance President Gary J. Fitzgerald issues statement on Trump budget proposal

“As details of the President’s budget begin to emerge, the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, which represents 54 hospitals in Upstate New York, opposes any further cuts to the Medicaid program. With New York State forced to brace for impact from nearly $5 billion in Medicaid cuts under the American Health Care Act, hospitals in Upstate are already on the verge of unsustainability. Often the only provider of care throughout rural areas across Upstate New York, most hospitals are operating at negative margins. Any additional cuts from government payers, which currently do not cover the cost of providing services, will begin the closing process for many of these safety-net providers.”
