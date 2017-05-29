4-H Utica Zoo garden project

On Friday, May 19, and Sunday, May 21, 4-H volunteers and members from Herkimer County came together to plant raised garden beds, flower beds and containers at the Utica Zoo. The raised vegetable gardens are located near the Sea Lion Exhibit and will have herbs and vegetables for the zoo animals to consume.

Two additional raised beds were placed in their new location, leveled with stone, and filled with compost soil made right at the zoo. 4-H volunteers and members planted the raised beds with sunflowers, catnip, lettuce, kale, green beans, squash, pumpkins and sweet potatoes.

At the same time, flowers under the welcome sign and many containers throughout the zoo were also planted with new annuals. 4-H volunteers and members weeded many areas around the zoo exhibits and existing flower beds. 4-H members cleaned out the previous year’s vegetation and filled containers with new flowers for this year’s growing season.

There were enough flowers to add to the hillside near the children’s zoo.

Herkimer County 4-H will be providing volunteers to maintain these gardens for the summer months along with zoo staff, right up to the fall harvest. Many 4-H families and volunteers will be coming in weekly to weed and water the garden beds. Zoo staff will be helping 4-H members harvest the garden produce throughout the summer to feed the many zoo animals.

Herkimer County 4-H clubs participating included: Barnyard Buddies, Haderondah’s of Old Forge, Green and Growing, Kuyahoora Kaprines, Merry Moos, Occupational Hazards, and Independent members.

For more information on this and other programs offered by 4-H, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County at (315) 866-7920.

