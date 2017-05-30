Oneida County Association of Towns met May 22 at Franklin Hotel

The Oneida County Association of Towns held their recent meeting on May 22, 2017 at the Franklin Hotel in Rome. Barry Sinnott (vice president of Bank of Utica) spoke on various banking aspects and how it pertains to local government.

Joe Marino (councilman Fourth Ward – city of Utica) and Tolga Marowski (executive director of Mohawk Valley Land Bank) spoke on land banks and how they potentially benefit towns in Oneida County.

“On behalf of the OCAOT, I want to thank Barry, Joe and

Tolga for providing some very relevant information to the local government officials that were able to attend the OCAOT meeting,” said Fritz Scherz, President of the OCAOT.

