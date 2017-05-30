Schneiderman issues statement on DOJ sanctuary city guidance

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“As we’ve detailed since January, when my office first issued our legal guidance to ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions, President Trump lacks the constitutional authority to broadly cut off funding to cities and states simply because they have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families.

“Today’s DOJ guidance seems to finally acknowledge that fact.

“I’ll continue to partner with cities around New York to ensure they have the tools they need to legally protect their immigrant communities.

“It’s important to note: State and local governments and law enforcement don’t just have broad authority under the Constitution to not participate in federal immigration enforcement; in fact, such policies can enhance public safety for everyone – as the report we issued last week details.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

