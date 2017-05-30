Woman arrested for DWAI drugs, possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools, unlawful possession of marijuana

On May 23, 2017, at approximately 10:53 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90, in the Town of West Seneca for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle Heather L. Jewell, age 38, of Jamestown, was found in possession of marijuana, multiple stolen clothing items and burglar tools.

Jewell was also found to be intoxicated by drugs. Jewell was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Buffalo. Jewell was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and submitted to a blood draw to determine the drug content in her system and was subsequently charged with:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4 th Degree; a Class E Felony

Degree; a Class E Felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs; an Unclassified Misdemeanor.

Possession of Burglar Tools; a Class A Misdemeanor.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; a Violation.

Vehicle and Traffic Violation.

Jewell was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of West Seneca Court on June 2, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

