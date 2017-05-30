Local Store Donates Bike to Raise Funds for Ramp Program

Murdock’s Bicycles and Sports in Oswego has donated a Soda Pop Kids Bike to ARISE in support of their annual ARISE & Ride for Ramps event.

ARISE is selling raffles tickets for the bike and will draw a winner at the Ride for Ramps event on Saturday, June 3, at Lighthouse Lanes in the City of Oswego. The tickets are $2 a piece or six for $10.

The event offers something for the whole family and we want everyone to come out and join us: a 5K walk/run, motorcycle ride, music and great food.

The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with an exciting 5K run/walk around the famous Oswego Speedway. The motorcycles will depart at 10 a.m. for a great ride through the north country. Riders will enjoy a journey through some of the most beautiful views Oswego County has to offer.

The day wouldn’t be complete without the fantastic BBQ at Lighthouse Lanes. We will have a choice of pulled pork or BBQ chicken. We will once again be offering a drive-up service later in the day for those attending the races that evening. Tickets for just the BBQ are available on our website. There will be activities for everyone in the family to do.

This event provides a chance for the whole community to come together and shine as we take care of neighbors in need. Funding raised through the event will be used for people in Oswego County who cannot afford a ramp or home accessibility modifications.

Your support for this event makes it possible for people to remain at home and not be forced into a nursing home. It also means that people can come home from rehab or the hospital in a much quicker time frame. ARISE & Ride for Ramps allows people with disabilities to return to their community and feel hopeful once again as they rejoin their families to live in dignity.

We hope that you’ll share this day with us. Come be part of “OUR” family and in turn let’s give independence to our neighbors and their families. You can register at rideforramps.org.

9:30 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Begins

10 a.m. Motorcycle Ride Departs

11 a.m. BBQ Begins

