Morrisville Public Library news

Don’t forget we host “Play Mahjong!’ every Monday from 1pm-3pm! Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Come join the fun!

Join us this Friday June 2 for Family Bingo Night at 6:30pm! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

On Wednesday June 7 join us for the BRAND NEW Magical History Tour at 6:30pm! Join Village and Town Historian, Sue Greenhagen, for an all new Magical History Tour! Brand new places, photos and more! Can you figure out where these houses are located? **RESCHEDULED from Friday April 21, 2017**

On Wednesday June 14 please join us for our Book Talk at 6:30pm! We will be reading, A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. Copies can be picked up now! Discussion open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

On Friday June 16 we will be having our last spring historic talk. Please join Madison County Historian, Matthew Urtz, who will present “Madison County During WWI” at 6:30pm this evening. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the start of the “Great War”. Urtz will present the stories of soldiers and nurses abroad as well as what people were doing on the Homefront.

Summer Reading will be here before we know it! Visit midyorklib.org/morrisville, as all the details are there! Mark your calendars now so you do not miss a thing!

We start our summer hours on Saturday May 27. That means we will be closed Saturdays through Labor Day. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Saturdays.

