UUVA raffle winners announced

Winners of the Upper Unadilla Valley Association Plant and Garden Fair gift basket raffles and annual duck derby were as follows:

Owen Zaengle , of Cazenovia— $114 in duck derby winnings, representing half of the proceeds from ticket sales.

, of Cazenovia— $114 in duck derby winnings, representing half of the proceeds from ticket sales. Melissa Thayer , of West Winfield — Gift certificate to George’s Nursery & Garden Center in Clinton and a jar of hot sweet mustard from Mean Dawg’s Mustard of Leonardsville.

, of West Winfield — Gift certificate to in Clinton and a jar of hot sweet mustard from of Leonardsville. Jennifer Schulz , of Unadilla Forks — Gift basket featuring soaps, honey, and flavored mead beverages made by Heartsease Hill of Leonardsville.

, of Unadilla Forks — Gift basket featuring soaps, honey, and flavored mead beverages made by of Leonardsville. Kathy Huxtable, of West Winfield — A bucket filled with maple syrup, pancake mixes and a cookbook from UUVA director Dale Gates of Unadilla Forks.

The plant and garden fair had yet another successful year! A big thank you to all who dug or purchased perennial plants to support the UUVA and to those whose purchases supported Sirko’s Greenhouse and the Garland on the Go food truck at the event. And finally, a big thanks to the generous donors whose raffle basket products and gift certificates helped round out the event.

The UUVA is a non-profit organization that has worked for 48 years to preserve, protect, and call attention to the Upper Unadilla Valley’s natural and historic resources. That region includes West Winfield, Unadilla Forks, Leonardsville, Bridgewater, West Edmeston and surrounding vicinities.

Proceeds from the plant and garden fair, held on the third Saturday in May each year, help fund several annual UUVA events:

A scholarship for a graduating Mount Markham Central School District senior;

A summer tour showcasing the region’s positive attributes, such as farms, businesses, gardens, art, nature and historic homes; and

A fall banquet featuring a presentation tied in with the year’s tour theme or some other subject related to the group’s mission.

As the need arises, proceeds also help with efforts involving historical preservation or protecting against environmental threats to the region.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

