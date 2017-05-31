 
St. Elizabeth Laboratory opens new location in Utica Business Park

Matt C. Matos, laboratory assistant, stands in one of the new rooms at the St. Elizabeth Laboratory location in the Utica Business Park, 125 Business Park Drive, Suite 135, Utica.

The St. Elizabeth Laboratory, an affiliate of the Mohawk Valley Health System, is excited to announce the opening of a new patient service center in the Utica Business Park, 125 Business Park Drive, Suite 135. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new location will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are always welcome at the St. Elizabeth Laboratory. The patient service center, which is already open, provides services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.(closed from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.) and accepts any physician’s lab order.

To contact the St. Elizabeth Laboratory patient service center located at the Utica Business Park, please call315-624-9881. For information and a list of all locations, please visitwww.mvhealthsystem.org/laboratory.

The St. Elizabeth Laboratory works with Mayo Clinic’s Laboratories to provide a unique continuity of care by offering clinical laboratory and pathology services. The full range of on-site testing includes surgical pathology, immuno-histochemistry procedures, hematopathology, breast tumor testing as well as gynecologic and non-gynecologic cytology, chemistry, hematology, urinalysis, coagulation, microbiology, immunology, blood bank and transfusion services.

May 30th, 2017

