St. Elizabeth Laboratory opens new location in Utica Business Park

The St. Elizabeth Laboratory, an affiliate of the Mohawk Valley Health System, is excited to announce the opening of a new patient service center in the Utica Business Park, 125 Business Park Drive, Suite 135. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new location will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are always welcome at the St. Elizabeth Laboratory. The patient service center, which is already open, provides services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.(closed from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.) and accepts any physician’s lab order.

To contact the St. Elizabeth Laboratory patient service center located at the Utica Business Park, please call315-624-9881. For information and a list of all locations, please visitwww.mvhealthsystem.org/laboratory.

The St. Elizabeth Laboratory works with Mayo Clinic’s Laboratories to provide a unique continuity of care by offering clinical laboratory and pathology services. The full range of on-site testing includes surgical pathology, immuno-histochemistry procedures, hematopathology, breast tumor testing as well as gynecologic and non-gynecologic cytology, chemistry, hematology, urinalysis, coagulation, microbiology, immunology, blood bank and transfusion services.

