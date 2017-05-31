Senate passes Griffo’s bill to prevent laser pointers from blinding aircraft pilots

As the number of laser pointers dangerously aimed at aircraft continue to rise, the state Senate this week approved a bill sponsored by Senator Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, that would increase the penalties against people who intentionally commit such acts.

When bright green laser pointers – easily purchased in stores or online – are aimed from the ground toward the cockpits of airplanes or helicopters, the light is magnified through the pilot’s window and can create a blinding, burning burst of light, Griffo said. This laser effect at high altitudes can generate “the equivalent of a camera flash going off in a pitch black car at night,” according to a guide on laser safety from the Transportation Security Administration.

These incidents are most likely to occur while the aircraft is landing or taking off, creating the greatest risk of a crash while the pilot is trying to navigate.

The total number of laser strikes in the United States is growing rapidly, including several cases here in New York. The FAA recorded 5,352 laser strikes from January to October 2015, which is a significant increase from 2,837 strikes for all of 2010.

Although state and local authorities are able to investigate these incidents and locate the suspects, they are typically unable to make an arrest for shining laser pointers at an aircraft. Senator Griffo’s proposed legislation, however – S2727 – would provide state and local law enforcement agencies with greater authority to prevent and punish individuals who use laser pointers to distract pilots and endanger passengers.

“Any pilot who has experienced a laser pointer hitting their window often describes the incident as a sudden, terrifying burst of light that can blind the entire cockpit, and we are fortunate that none of these acts have resulted in any deadly crashes so far,” said Griffo. “But the risks to pilots and hundreds of passengers is real, yet our local law enforcement agencies really have their hands tied when it comes to holding these individuals responsible. By giving our local police more authority to arrest those individuals who intentionally aim these lasers at aircraft, and by punishing them more severely, I believe we can make the skies safer for our pilots and passengers before it’s too late.”

Griffo’s measure strengthens the penalties for the crimes of Second-Degree Directing a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class D felony, and First-Degree Directing a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft from a Class E felony to a Class B felony.

The bill has been sent to the Assembly, where it is sponsored by Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx.

“I am heartened to see that this important legislation I am sponsoring in the Assembly has passed in the Senate,” Sepulveda said. “I dread the day that one of these lasers causes the disaster they are capable of by blinding the pilot of an aircraft or helicopter. Increasing the penalty from what is now basically a slap on the wrist will hopefully make someone think twice before acting foolishly – and dangerously.”

