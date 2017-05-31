BSA Leatherstocking Council Golf Classic sees 62-percent increase in revenue for 2017

Twenty-one teams played between rain storms Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Crestwood Golf Club in Marcy to raise $25,584 for our the Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council; that is a 62-percent increase in cash revenue over last year. Another $5,000+ worth of prizes, food and beverages were also donated.

Many thanks to the following sponsors for making this what Sam Berardino of Morgan Stanley described as, “the best rained out tournament I’ve ever attended!”

Save-the-date for next year: May 21, 2018.

Community Bank, N.A. M. Griffith Investment Services, Inc. Bankers Healthcare Group Allstate Insurance: Matthew Dziedzic New York Sash First Source Federal Credit Union IBEW Local 43 Nye Automotive Sunders, Kahler & Locke The Fountainhead Group, Inc. Indium Corporation Morgan Stanley Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. Utica First Insurance Ed & Ed Business Technology, Inc. Beebe H R Construction Services Northern Safety & Industrial Sportsfield Specialties, Inc. Medical Coaches Certified Auto Outlet – Oneonta One Stop Auto Collision Center ABC Fire Extinguisher Co. Inc. Maines Food & Party Warehouse The Brewster Inn Chanatry’s Hometown Market Stewart’s Shops Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes Prolifiq Sign Studio Carlo Masi Sons & Daughters Produce

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

