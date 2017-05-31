 
  »

BSA Leatherstocking Council Golf Classic sees 62-percent increase in revenue for 2017

Twenty-one teams played between rain storms Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Crestwood Golf Club in Marcy to raise $25,584 for our the Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council; that is a 62-percent increase in cash revenue over last year. Another $5,000+ worth of prizes, food and beverages were also donated.

Many thanks to the following sponsors for making this what Sam Berardino of Morgan Stanley described as, “the best rained out tournament I’ve ever attended!”

Save-the-date for next year: May 21, 2018.

  1. Community Bank, N.A.
  2. M. Griffith Investment Services, Inc.
  3. Bankers Healthcare Group
  4. Allstate Insurance: Matthew Dziedzic
  5. New York Sash
  6. First Source Federal Credit Union
  7. IBEW Local 43
  8. Nye Automotive
  9. Sunders, Kahler & Locke
  10. The Fountainhead Group, Inc.
  11. Indium Corporation
  12. Morgan Stanley
  13. Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc.
  14. Utica First Insurance
  15. Ed & Ed Business Technology, Inc.
  16. Beebe H R Construction Services
  17. Northern Safety & Industrial
  18. Sportsfield Specialties, Inc.
  19. Medical Coaches
  20. Certified Auto Outlet – Oneonta
  21. One Stop Auto Collision Center
  22. ABC Fire Extinguisher Co. Inc.
  23. Maines Food & Party Warehouse
  24. The Brewster Inn
  25. Chanatry’s Hometown Market
  26. Stewart’s Shops
  27. Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes
  28. Prolifiq Sign Studio
  29. Carlo Masi Sons & Daughters Produce
May 31st, 2017 | Category: Local, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  