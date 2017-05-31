Brindisi: Deliver an emphatic no to Trump’s budget proposal

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica issued the following statement May 23 following the release of President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget for fiscal-year 2018:

“The budget proposal President Trump has released would end public education as we know it in New York. I am greatly concerned that at a time when school districts are finally receiving the funding they need for vital programs, this budget would dramatically slash federal funding and would eliminate vital programs at-risk students need to succeed. Valuable summer programs and before and after school programs; programs designed to reduce class sizes; college aid programs for the disadvantaged; and community school programs that benefit low-income students would be eliminated. Funding for programs like the Career and Technical Education diploma that I have been advocating for, as well as adult literacy and English Language Acquisition programs would be significantly cut. I urge all our members of Congress representing New York to rise and deliver an emphatic no to this extremely short-sighted plan that threatens to block the pathways to success for some of our most vulnerable students.”

