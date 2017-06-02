Mohawk Valley Rotary reports Spring Fling a success

On Sunday, May 21, many children and adults participated in the MVRC’s first annual Spring Fling event, held at Francesca’s Banquets, Ilion.

Ticket prices were $5and the community had the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of family fun including shopping at vendors, crafts, and a meet and greet with Princess Belle and Spiderman.

Photos with the characters were taken and printed on the spot by Joe Natarelli’s Photo booth.

“I love that this event brings together the community members and families for a day of fun and entertainment, we hope to continue this event each year and continue to build on it to make it even bigger and better, said Club President, Heather Irons”.

The Rotarians would like to send a big thank-you to everybody who helped in any way with the success of the Spring Fling. This successful event was made possible from a variety of sponsors including Niki Marie’s Salon & Spa, Once Upon A Party, and BOCES Cosmology to name a few. These generous donations provided the children with face painting, hair braiding, nail painting, and much more! Proceeds benefit the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club’s Community Service Projects.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

