Top four reasons to enter your immunizations into state Immunization Information System

The New York State Immunization Information System aims to establish a complete, accurate, secure, real-time immunization medical record that is easily accessible and promotes public health by fully immunizing all individuals appropriate to age and risk.

Health care providers are required to report all immunizations administered to persons less than 19 years of age, along with the person’s immunization histories, to the state Department of Health using NYSIIS.

But did you know that there are benefits to adult patients being entered into NYSIIS as well? Here are the top four reasons to get your immunization records entered into NYSIIS:

1. The provider can see all the immunizations you have received, both at their office and at other providers.

2. NYSIIS reduces unnecessary duplication of immunizations because there is an accurate record the provider can see quickly and easily.

3. With many adults returning to school or entering jobs that require proof of immunization, NYSIIS provides a clear, up-to- date record that can be printed out for you. This saves time because the provider does not need to look through several years of chart to provide the records.

4. NYSIIS is an easy way to keep immunization records in one place.

Talk to your health care provider about getting your immunization records entered into NYSIIS. For more information on immunizations and the Health Department’s clinic schedule, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

