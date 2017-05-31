Old Nathan Roberts home will be visited on tour

Located on Seneca Turnpike (Route 5) near the southwest corner of the village of Canastota, the house of Georgian design is an example of Federal and Greek revival architecture. It was built over a four-year period, 1820-1824, by one of the most outstanding early citizens of Canastota, Nathan S. Roberts. It is the oldest home in the village.

The house contains twelve rooms as well as two large hallways. All of the seven fireplaces are of distinctive design. Detailed plans of the house were blueprinted by the Historical Homes Survey in the 30’s and are now on file in the Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

In the era of intensive canal building, Nathan Roberts was a nationally known canal engineer, serving on state and national commissions which surveyed many of the famous canals of the time. He was closely connected with the Erie Canal, first being assistant engineer on the Rome-Rochester stretch. Later he was in charge of constructing the western branch from Lockport to Buffalo. In 1839, as chief engineer, he commenced the task of enlarging the Erie Canal. In 1841 he was removed for political reasons by the Whigs. He then retired to his Canastota estate, where he lived until his death in 1851.

Roberts came to upstate New York from New Jersey. In 1806 he became principal of the academy at Whitesboro and remained there until 1816. The house passed through several owners after leaving the Roberts family. Around 1900 it came into possession of the P. F. Milmoe family, who resided there for more than half a century. In 1953 it was purchased by Dr. Eric Lawson, a professor at Syracuse University.

The public will be able to experience a guided tour of the Canastota home of Erie Canal engineer Nathan Roberts June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. This tour of the historic 1820s era home, owned currently by Jay Johnson, is sponsored by the Canastota Canal Town Museum. Tickets for the event and admission to the museum can be purchased at the Canastota Canal Town Museum, Public Library, and at the event for $7. The home is located at the corner of Route 5 and Stroud St. in Canastota with parking at the NBT Bank.

During the tour of the Nathan Roberts Home you will be able to view and ask questions about the home as well as converse with Richard Kelly and Shirley Robinson who will be portraying Nathan Roberts and Livinia Roberts respectively. A painting of Nathan Roberts acquired with funds donated in memory of Darrell Conley to Canal Town and restored by Corky Goss will be unveiled immediately before the event.

Also, items pertaining to Canastota’s history and the Erie Canal will be available for sale.

