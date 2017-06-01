Auditions: 2017 Loomis Gang train robberies aboard the Adirondack Scenic Railroad

Players-to-Go of Players of Utica announces open auditions for the 2017 Loomis Gang Train Robberies aboard the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. Auditions will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Players of Utica Theatre, 1108 State St., Utica, at 6 p.m.

Shows are every Wednesday for nine weeks from July 5, 2017, through Aug. 30, 2017, and originate at the Thendara Station.

Actors are expected to be available for a minimum of 3 dates to perform and have their own transportation to Thendara Station. A small travel stipend and meal will be provided to participating actors each week.

Characters we are seeking include, but are not limited to: Loomis Gang robbers, sheriff, saloon girl(s), judge, undertaker, schoolmarm, banker, cowboys, cowgirls and entertainers. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the performances.

For additional information, call 315-724-7624 or e-mail info@playersofutica.org.

About: Players of Utica, a non-profit community theatre, has been continuously producing shows in Central NY since 1913. We have engaged more than 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal opportunity community theatre organization. For more information, a complete history, and to support or participate, visit our web site at playersofutica.org or “Like” us on Facebook.

