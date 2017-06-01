Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

The New York State Police in Onondaga County conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative during the evening hours of May 27. A total of (30) retail establishments were checked in the townships of Cicero, Salina and Clay, as well as the Village of North Syracuse. The following (27) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

Kinney Drugs , 9543 Brewerton Road, Brewerton

, 9543 Brewerton Road, Brewerton Liquor Town , 5501 Bartell Road, Brewerton

, 5501 Bartell Road, Brewerton Nice n Easy , 5565 Bartell Road, Brewerton

, 5565 Bartell Road, Brewerton Mirabito , 5600 Bartell Road, Brewerton

, 5600 Bartell Road, Brewerton Fastrac , 5858 State Route 31, Cicero

, 5858 State Route 31, Cicero RiteAid , 8379 Thompson Road, Cicero

, 8379 Thompson Road, Cicero Spera’s Market , 6250 Route 31, Cicero

, 6250 Route 31, Cicero Walgreens , 6189 State Route 31, Cicero

, 6189 State Route 31, Cicero Torchwood Wine & Spirits , 6175 Torchwood Lane, Cicero

, 6175 Torchwood Lane, Cicero Speedway , 5895 Route 31, Cicero

, 5895 Route 31, Cicero Kwik Fill , 5812 Route 31, Cicero

, 5812 Route 31, Cicero Byrne Dairy , 5798 State Route 31, Cicero

, 5798 State Route 31, Cicero Walmart , 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero

, 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero Target , 8061 Brewerton Road, Cicero

, 8061 Brewerton Road, Cicero Speedway , 7961 Brewerton Road, Cicero

, 7961 Brewerton Road, Cicero Price Chopper , 5701 E.Circle Drive, Cicero

, 5701 E.Circle Drive, Cicero 7-11 , 123 N. Main Street, N. Syracuse

, 123 N. Main Street, N. Syracuse Gulf , 200 S.Main Street, N. Syracuse

, 200 S.Main Street, N. Syracuse Speedway , 211 S.Main Street, N. Syracuse

, 211 S.Main Street, N. Syracuse Delta Sonic , 3720 Brewerton Road, N. Syracuse

, 3720 Brewerton Road, N. Syracuse Tops , 3803 Brewerton Road, N. Syracuse

, 3803 Brewerton Road, N. Syracuse Sunoco/ExpressMart , 2723 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

, 2723 Brewerton Road, Mattydale Byrne Dairy , 2307 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

, 2307 Brewerton Road, Mattydale Pilot Truck Stop , 607 7 th North Street, Liverpool

, 607 7 North Street, Liverpool Sunoco , 507 7 th North Street, Liverpool

, 507 7 North Street, Liverpool Kinney Drugs , 437 Electronics Pkwy, Liverpool

, 437 Electronics Pkwy, Liverpool Speedway, 4803 W. Taft Road, Liverpool

The State Police would like to commend these businesses for their compliance during this initiative and is grateful for their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.

The following arrests were made as a result of alcoholic beverages being sold to 17 year old minors that were working with the State Police. The individuals were arrested for violating section 260.20(2) of the Penal Law and section 65(1) of the ABC Law.

All (3) defendants were issued appearance tickets and released.

LORRAINE R. ANDREWS, age 56, from Clay NY – cashier at Maximum Wine & Liquors, 8011 Brewerton Road, Cicero NY

KRISHNA BASNET, – age 19, from Syracuse, NY – cashier at Citgo, 523 S.Main Street, N. Syracuse NY

JESSE D. LARSEN Jr., age 56, from Rome NY – cashier at Sunoco/A-Plus Market, 5136 W. Taft Road, Liverpool NY

