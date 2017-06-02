 
  »

More than 1,400 students named to spring 2017 dean’s list

A total of 1,409 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2017 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following area students were named to the spring 2017 SUNY Oneonta dean’s list:

  • Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock
  • Constance Finnerty of Oneida
  • Helen Judge of Hamilton
  • Alexandria La Flair of Syracuse
  • Brian Mead of Sherburne
  • Emily Palmer of Sherburne
  • Carly Stone of Eaton
  • Cameryn Wright of Oneida
June 2nd, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  