More than 1,400 students named to spring 2017 dean’s list

A total of 1,409 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2017 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following area students were named to the spring 2017 SUNY Oneonta dean’s list:

Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock

Constance Finnerty of Oneida

Helen Judge of Hamilton

Alexandria La Flair of Syracuse

Brian Mead of Sherburne

Emily Palmer of Sherburne

Carly Stone of Eaton

Cameryn Wright of Oneida

