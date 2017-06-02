More than 1,400 students named to spring 2017 dean’s list

A total of 1,409 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2017 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
The following area students were named to the spring 2017 SUNY Oneonta dean’s list:
- Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock
- Constance Finnerty of Oneida
- Helen Judge of Hamilton
- Alexandria La Flair of Syracuse
- Brian Mead of Sherburne
- Emily Palmer of Sherburne
- Carly Stone of Eaton
- Cameryn Wright of Oneida
