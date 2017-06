187 students named to spring 2017 provost’s list

A total of 187 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost’s list honors for the spring 2016 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following area students were named to the spring 2017 SUNY Oneonta provost’s list:

Kayla Belush of Earlville

Taylor Harper of Sherburne

