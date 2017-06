Morrisville State names 114 to Athletic Director Honor Roll

Morrisville State College athletics has named 114 student-athletes to the Athletic Director Honor Roll for the spring 2017 semester.

Initiated in the fall 2016 term, to earn the honor, a student-athlete must have achieved a 3.30-grade point average or better (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the academic term.

Below is the list of honorees from the Spring 2017 semester, by sport.

Holly Gamlen (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Field Hockey / Softball Human Performance & Health Promotion

Kaylee Houseworth (Schuylerville, N.Y.) Field Hockey Accounting

Autumn Mitchell (Canastota, N.Y.) Field Hockey Business Administration

Cassie Sherman (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.) Field Hockey Criminal Justice

Nikola Cejic (Johnson City, N.Y.) Football Business Administration

Tyler Cowley (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Parrish Durham (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Gregory Elliott (Hubbardsville, N.Y.) Football Entrepreneurship & Small Business Management

Courtney Forrest (Monticello, N.Y.) Football Entrepreneurship & Small Business Management

Naqi Gibbs (Albany, N.Y.) Football Business Administration

Gram Nelson (Bemus Point, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Radny Porter (Bronx, N.Y.) Football Liberal Arts – Humanities & Social Science

Brian Ramirez (Bronx, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Kellan Skott (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.) Football Agricultural Business

Michaela Best (Fulton, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Abigail Dixon (Hannibal, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Jenna Doktor (Corfu, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Katherine Fairbanks (Forestville, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Oksana Fett (Binghamton, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Cassidy Grayson (Round Lake, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Megan Hunsinger (Cato, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science

Taylor Jurek (Perry, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science

Pheobe Leger (New Paltz, N.Y.) Hunt Seat/Western Equestrian Equine Science

Erika Messina (Farmingville, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Cayley Poppa (Commack, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science

Ty Rodman (Van Etten, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Elyse Scott (Averill Park, N.Y.) Hunt Seat/Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Sarah Simmons (East Northport, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Morgan Wilsberg (Mattituck, N.Y.) Hunt Seat Equestrian Equine Science

Christopher DeJean (Canarsie, N.Y.) Men’s Basketball Criminal Justice

David Romain (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Men’s Basketball Videojournalism

Andrew Blue (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Wood Products Technology

Owen Braun (Fulton, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Automotive Technology

Mason Craine (Red Creek, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Criminal Justice

Justin Depue (Homer, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Animal Science – Dairy

Byron Evans (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Automotive Management

Isaiah Evans (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Accounting

Benjamin Kehrli (New Hartford, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Landscape Architecture Studies

Benjamin Seale (Chittenango, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Residential Construction

Nicholas DeVito (Averill Park, N.Y.) Men’s Golf / Ice Hockey Business Administration

Jesse Pflaumer (Elba, N.Y.) Men’s Golf Agricultural Engineering

Frederick Eberhart (Lockport, N.Y.) Men’s Ice Hockey Business Administration

Jon Lauer (Camillus, N.Y.) Men’s Ice Hockey Renewable Energy

Bradley Biggs (Tully, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Business Administration

Nathaniel Bizub (Tully, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Information Technology Management

Brendan Boles (Goshen, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Business Administration

Nicholas Geswaldo (Lafayette, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Horticulture

Corey Grace (Penn Yan, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Criminal Justice

Daniel Sherlock (Tully, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Business Administration

Daniel Agboba (Bronx, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Business Administration

Eric Berglund (Elmira, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Applied Psychology

Ryan Houghtalen (Syracuse, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Business Administration

Mickael Keilan (Berlin, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Business Administration

Justin Loverme (Jamestown, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Applications Software

Paula Conklin (Sparrowbush, N.Y.) Softball/Women’s Soccer Applied Psychology

Grace Book (Bliss, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Ag Business Development

Erin Clancy (Rochester, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Courtney DiGirolomo (Rocky Point, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science

Sabrina Glode (Gloversville, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Jeffrey Kellish (Manlius, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Horticulture

Sarah Linn (Olean, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science

Dakota Martin (Rochester, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Kaitlyn Newcomb (Webster, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Melanie Waters (Kennedy, N.Y.) Western Equestrian Equine Science & Management

Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball / Lacrosse Human Performance & Health Promotion

Haley Kilmartin (Fort Plain, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball Human Performance & Health Promotion

Marissa Woodard (Unadilla, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball Criminal Justice

Zoe Bender (Chittenango, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Business Administration

Maura Conlon (Marcy, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Human Performance & Health Promotion

Raylene Wade (Red Creek, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Human Performance & Health Promotion

Megan Kirk (Breezy Point, N.Y.) Women’s Ice Hockey Criminal Justice

Kallie George (Tully, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse/Soccer Equine Science Western Equestrian

Janet Hanehan (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse Animal Science – Dairy

Chelsea McNeal (Ithaca, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse Equine Science & Management

Jessica Adam (Avoca, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Massage Therapy

Haley Anderson (Lyndonville, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Equine Science & Management

Johna Cusworth (Mohawk, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Nursing

Emily Laurin (Munnsville, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Equine Science & Management

Angela Marriott (Peekskill, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Criminal Justice

Brianna Sorriento (Wynantskill, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Equine Science & Management

Christina Grippin (Berne, N.Y.) Volleyball Ag Business Development

Caelen Marsh (Kingston, N.Y.) Volleyball Business Administration

Emilee Niejadlik (Hamburg, N.Y.) Volleyball Environmental & Natural Resources Conservation

Samantha Wolf (Liverpool, N.Y.) Volleyball Business Administration

