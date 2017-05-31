Driver charged with DWI after leaving the scene of a property damage accident

On May 27, 2017, at approximately 1:51 pm, The New York State Police in Marcy investigated a hit & run motor vehicle collision on State Route 8 near Crooked Hill Rd in the Town of Paris.

Investigation at the scene revealed the driver, whom fled the scene, side-swiped a vehicle as he was traveling northbound on State Route 8. After colliding with that vehicle, the driver continued northbound where he rear-ended a second vehicle as it was attempting to turn onto Crooked Hill Road. After striking the second vehicle the suspect vehicle fled the scene south on State Route 8. Troopers were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and conducted area checks. The suspect vehicle was located on State Route 20 in the Town of Winfield.

Upon interview of the driver, Kasey S. Brunette, 26, of Meeting House Rd in West Winfield, an odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted. As a result, Brunette was placed under arrest and transported to SP Marcy for processing. He submitted to a chemical breath test which showed a reportable BAC of .18 percent. Brunette was arraigned in the Town of Paris Court for Driving While Intoxicated, Driving on a Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and multiple other traffic infractions.

There were no injuries as a result of this collision.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

