Local executive receives James W. Sanderson Memorial Award for Leadership

Kate Rolf, MBA, CHCE, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, VNA Homecare, was presented with the James W. Sanderson Memorial Award for Leadership at the LeadingAge New York Annual Conference and Exposition in Saratoga Springs Wednesday, May 24.

Named for the late Jim Sanderson, LeadingAge New York’s longtime counsel and friend, the annual award honors the personal leadership and commitment of a New York state not-for-profit long-term care organization employee devoted to the field of long-term care, housing and services.

In nominating Rolf for the award, Kimberly Graf, vice president of public relations and corporate communications, cited Kate’s understanding of the important role home and long-term care play in our nation’s health care delivery system. While Rolf recognizes the challenges that accompany such a dynamic and rapidly changing system, Graf stated, she always remains passionate in her approach and embraces the unknown as an opportunity for improvement and innovation. Most importantly, she looks beyond tradition and understands that being able to evolve as needs change is vital to continued success.

“Kate’s tireless dedication and passionate leadership have solidified VNA Homecare’s position as one of the most trusted, respected and widely-known healthcare systems in the region,” Graf stated. “Her fierce commitment to protecting the integrity of home healthcare and her drive to better meet the changing needs of the community have been completely transparent and are the sole motivations behind her every action.”

With more than 15 years of leadership experience, Rolf was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of VNA Homecare in 2011. She holds a state Nursing Home Administrator License, a Home Care Executive Certification and a fellowship from the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is also an active member of several community organizations, including the Visiting Nurse Associations of America, Long Term Care Executive Council of Central New York and Selective Services Boards of Directors. Prior to joining VNA Homecare, Ms. Rolf served as Executive Director of Home Care Services at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare in Utica.

“I am truly humbled to accept this award and to join the ranks of past recipients whom I have long admired and respected,” Rolf said. “It’s both an honor and a privilege to be recognized for doing what I am most passionate about.”

