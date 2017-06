Harter named to the dean’s list at Jacksonville State

Jeffery A Harter of Sherburne has been named to the dean’s list at Jacksonville State University.

More than 1,600 students made the president’s or dean’s list at Jacksonville State University during the spring 2017 semester for their outstanding academic achievements.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Full-time students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 are named to the deans’ list of their respective schools.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest