Cazenovia Public Library to host interactive junior book club

“The Wild and Wonderful Readers” junior book club will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at 3:30 pm in the Cazenovia Public Library Story Garden Room. The session will combine book discussion, games, and hands-on creative activities. The group will discuss Lauren Oliver and H.C. Chester’s Curiosity House: The Shrunken Head.

Orphans Philippa, Sam, and Thomas are blessed with extraordinary abilities. The trio grew up in Dumpfrey’s Dime Museum of Freaks, Oddities, and Wonders alongside other misfits. When a fourth child, a knife-thrower, joins the group, the children’s happy lives are turned upside down. When the Museum’s Amazonian shrunken head is stolen, the four must band together to retrieve the piece. Their search leads them to uncover a series of murders and a life-changing secret about their pasts.

The junior book club is open to children ages 9-12. Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

