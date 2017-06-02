Clabeaux of New Woodstock graduates from University of Scranton

Carson E. Clabeaux of New Woodstock was among the more than 800 bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement on May 28 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. James Martin, S.J., New York Times best-selling author and editor-at-large of America magazine, served as principal speaker. He received an honorary degree at the ceremony, as did University of Scranton Professor Emerita Ellen Miller Casey, Ph.D.

Clabeaux earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from The University of Scranton.

Graduates receiving degrees at the ceremony include those who completed their program requirements in August and December of 2016, as well as January and May of 2017.

Members of the University’s class of 2017 represent 18 states and Washington, D.C. States include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The class also includes the recipient of a prestigious Fulbright scholarship, which is the U.S. government’s premier scholarship program for overseas graduate study, research and teaching. Albena Ivova Gesheva of Scranton won a Fulbright award to Germany.

Undergraduate majors with the most graduates are nursing, exercise science, biology, occupational therapy and accounting.

Father Martin in his address said that he was “honored to be recognized by such a distinguished university, and one that has embraced its Jesuit identity so fully.” He said that “one of the greatest things about Scranton, for which you are known in the Jesuit world is the incredible love that Royals have for the school: both current students and alumni.”

Also at the ceremony, Kevin P. Quinn, S.J., addressed the graduates and their guests for the last time as the president of The University of Scranton. His term as Scranton’s 25th president will end on June 1.

“What universities claim to be teaching their students -specifically, to think critically, reason analytically, solve problems, and communicate clearly -is necessary, but not sufficient, for The University of Scranton. It is clear to me that our university has asked more of you. You were challenged to make Ignatius’ charge -‘to love and serve in all things’ -your own,” said Father Quinn at the close of his remarks.

In addition to the remarks by Father Martin and Father Quinn, Carson Clabeaux ’17, a biology major from New Woodstock, New York, provided student remarks for his class. Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, provided the Invocation.

The University also introduced a new tradition at the ceremony inspired by a long-standing practice in the military used to signify unit membership and affiliation. Graduates were presented with Coins of Excellence by Scranton’s Alumni Society. The coins are meant to encourage graduates to follow the Jesuit tradition to be “men and women for and with others” and “to go forth and set the world on fire” and solidify their affiliation with the University.

