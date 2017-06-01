Oz-Stravaganza June 2 events announced

Friday, June 2, 2017

10a.m.–5p.m.—All Things Oz Museum Opens, 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango. Admission is $5 per person, children under 10 are FREE. Don’t miss Wicked Costume from Broadway and the Blair Froedelius Private Collection.

1–9p.m.—Oz-Stravaganza! Park Opens. Some crafter/vendor booths opening and more to open on Saturday.

1–8p.m.—Baum’s Bazaar, Oz-Stravaganza! Park.

2-3p.m.—Meet and Greet with Gabriel Gale, Book signing session with author of “Ages of Oz, A Fiery Friendship,” All Things Oz Museum, 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango.

2–7p.m.—Information Booth, Greater Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce. Be sure to pick up a Land of Oz Passport at the All Things Oz Museum or at the information booth in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Complete your passport and win prizes.

4p.m.—Amusement Rides open in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Ride specials available.

4–5:30 p.m.—Special Oz Guests and Authors & Artists Alley Signing, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Meet and Greet with Jane Lahr (daughter of Bert Lahr, the legendary “Cowardly Lion”), Gabriel Gale (Author of Ages of Oz, A Fiery Friendship), Tina Marie Casamento Libby (Producer of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz), John Fricke (Oz Historian), Ryan Jay (TV and Radio Film Critic). Meet with renowned Oz authors and illustrators, Great Grandson and Author—Roger S. Baum, Steve Metzger, Alan Lindsay, Tori Calamito, Gwen Tennille, Tom Hutchison, Ron Baxley, Jr., and artist Vincent Myrand. They will have their books/artwork available for sale and signing. (Sponsored by Koester Associates).

3–7p.m.—Wizard’s Wonderful Silent Auction, Glinda’s Royal Tent located in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Includes Oz, Non-Oz items, local and national items, gift certificates & more.

6–8:30 p.m.—Friday Night Program (FREE), First Presbyterian Church, 118 Arch St., Chittenango, at Oz-Stravaganza! Park grounds (Sponsored by SeGuin Land Surveying)

9:30 p.m.—The “Ozsome” Oz Fireworks, Community Recognition Park, Legion Drive, Chittenango.

