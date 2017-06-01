Three juveniles charged in connection with Sullivan burglaries

On May 27, 2017, investigators and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for burglarizing and damaging property at the Bear Country Little League Field concession stand and the North Chittenango Fire Department Training Tower, located near the intersection of Fyler and Lakeport roads in Sullivan.

It is alleged that in the early morning of May 27, 2017, three juveniles pried the concession stand door open and stole $150 dollars in cash and approximately $60 in food. The juveniles also started a fire in the concession stand and on a picnic table.

The juveniles then pried open the door to the North Chittenango Fire Department Training Tower, which is a short distance away from the baseball field, and stole a self-contained breathing apparatus mask valued at $500. The juveniles left the scene and then returned to steal more property.

When they returned, Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene. The juveniles were interviewed and subsequently arrested by investigators of the sheriff’s office. The first juvenile was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary (D felonies), two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief (A misdemeanors), two counts of petit larceny (A misdemeanors) and fifth-degree arson (A misdemeanor).

The second juvenile was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary (D felonies), two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief (A misdemeanors), a single count of petit larceny (A misdemeanor) and fifth-degree arson (A misdemeanor).

The third juvenile was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary (D felonies) and petit larceny (A misdemeanor).

The three juveniles are scheduled to appear at the Madison County Probation Department to answer the charges at a later date.

Sheriff Allen Riley is asking the public to be vigilant to this issue and to be attentive to securing homes, camps, and businesses, at all times, including the use of door and window locks, alarm systems activated (if installed), securing of valuables in a locked safe or off premise in a safety deposit box at your local financial institution.

Outdoor equipment should be kept locked in a garage or shed if not in use. If you are leaving the area for an extended period of time, you can notify the Office of the Madison County Sheriff through their website (madisoncountysheriff.us) and click on “Property Check Request” – Sheriff’s patrol will do cursory checks on your property during your absence.

“Trust your feeling,” said Sheriff Riley. “If you see suspicious activity, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately by dialing 911.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

