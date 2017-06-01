Canastota alumni banquet scheduled for June 24

The 136th annual Canastota Alumni Banquet will be held June 24, 2017, at the Rusty Rail, Route 5, Canastota. A social hour will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.; dinner to follow.

Edward Brophy and Dr. Philip Connel will each be presented with the Vincent V. Albanese Alumni Achievement Award. The Alumni Association’s Educator Award will be presented to Gail A. Strong. Honored with the Special Recognition Award will be Gary M. Di George. The 2017 and 11 th recipient of the Association’s CCS Alumni Scholarship winner to be announced at the banquet.

The banquet is open to all alumni, their guests and any of the public who wish to attend. Tickets are $25 and reservations may be made by contacting Charlene Barres at (315) 264-2044 or by E-mail: Charbarres@aim.com. no later than June17. Checks should be made payable to the Canastota Alumni Association and mailed to Charlene Barres, 232 James St., Canastota, N.Y. 13032.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

