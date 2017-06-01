Oz-Stravaganza schedule for Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3, 2017

7a.m.–12p.m.—ALL YOU CAN EAT Pancake Breakfast. First Presbyterian Church, 118 Arch St., Chittenango, at Oz-Stravaganza! Park grounds. Oz Authors will be present.

10a.m.—Oz-Stravaganza! Park Opens.

10a.m.–8p.m.—Baum’s Bazaar, Oz-Stravaganza! Park.

10a.m.–5p.m.—All Things Oz Museum Opens, 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango. Admission is $5 per person, children under 10 are FREE. Don’t miss Wicked Costume from Broadway and the Blair Froedelius Private Collection.

10a.m.–5p.m.—Information Booth. Information for Oz-Stravaganza! and the Chittenango Area, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Courtesy of the Greater Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce.

10a.m.—Munchkin Mile Kids Fun Run and Toto’s Toddler Trot, (Sponsored by Chittenango Physical Therapy, and Kinney Drugs Foundation) Chittenango Fire Dept. Registration starts at 10a.m., Actual Run starts at 11a.m. $8 pre-registration, $10 for late/day of race. Munchkin Mile Run race route is approximately 1 mile and will begin and end at the Chittenango Fire Department in the heart of the Village of Chittenango (417 Genesee St.)

Toto’s Toddler Trot begins at 11a.m., is an approximately 1/4 mile fun/walk.

Munchkin Mile Run begins at 11:15 a.m.

Free t-shirts for the first 100 entries. All runners will receive a free amusement ride ticket and children are encouraged to stay and march in the parade at 2 p.m.

10a.m.–9p.m.—A fun filled day at Oz-Stravaganza! Park including continuous live entertainment on the main stage (Baum’s Opera House). Games, vendors/crafters, Oz souvenirs & memorabilia, a wide variety of food, snacks, and beverages. Many children’s activities. Special Guests in Glinda’s Royal Tent.

10:30 a.m.-12p.m.—Meet and Greet with Jane Lahr (daughter of Bert Lahr, the legendary “Cowardly Lion”), at the All Things Oz Museum, 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango.

10:30 a.m.–5p.m.—Baum & Oz History Display. Oz-Stravaganza! Park.

10:30a.m.–12p.m.—Authors & Artists Alley, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Meet with renowned Oz authors and illustrators, Great Grandson and Author—Roger S. Baum, Steve Metzger, Alan Lindsay, Tori Calamito, Gwen Tennille, Tom Hutchison, Ron Baxley, Jr., and artist Vincent Myrand. They will have their books/artwork available for sale and signing. (Sponsored by Koester Associates).

10:30 a.m.-4p.m.—Wizard’s Wonderful Silent Auction in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Includes Oz, Non-Oz items, local and national items, gift certificates & more.

11a.m.–12p.m.—Cartoon Magician, Mike Carter, Performing magic show in Stickles Park.

11:45 a.m.—Costume Contest, Stickles Park at the intersection of Genesee Street (Route 5) and Falls Blvd. For ages infants to adults! Dress up like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, The Wicked Witch, Glinda, Munchkins or any other Oz book/movie character. There will be three awards per category & age group. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. Judging starts promptly at 12:15 p.m. Awards will be presented immediately following judging in the Gazebo in Stickles Park prior to the Oz parade. All awards that are NOT picked up at the ceremony will be available for the winners to pick up at the Chittenango Village Hall during normal business hours. You MUST register/check-in at the registration area when you arrive. Locate form under Writing, Coloring & Costume tab on the left side, download the form and bring the form with you to costume judging. Do not send in advance. (Sponsored by New York Bus Sales)

Noon—Amusement Rides Open, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Ride specials available.

2–3p.m.—2017 Oz-Stravaganza! Parade. Theme: “40th Ruby Jubilee” Grand Marshal: Jane Lahr (daughter of Bert Lahr, the legendary “Cowardly Lion”), Music filled parade with Ozzie floats, animals, marching units and more! Parade route is downtown Chittenango (Genesee St./Route 5) starting at Sullivan Free Library and continuing north to Community Savings Bank. Streets into the Village will close at 1 p.m., so plan accordingly. (Parade Sponsor Empower Federal Credit Union)

3:30–5p.m.—Autographs with Special Oz Guests, Meet and Greet with Jane Lahr (daughter of Bert Lahr, the legendary “Cowardly Lion”), Gabriel Gale (Author of Ages of Oz, A Fiery Friendship), Tina Marie Casamento Libby (Producer of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz), John Fricke (Oz Historian), Ryan Jay (TV and Radio Film Critic).

3:30–5p.m.—Authors & Artists Alley, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Meet with renowned Oz authors and illustrators, Great Grandson and Author—Roger S. Baum, Metzger, Alan Lindsay, Tori Calamito, Gwen Tennille, Tom Hutchison, Ron Baxley, Jr., and artist Vincent Myrand. They will have their books/artwork available for sale and signing. (Sponsored by Koester Associates).

6–8:30 p.m.—Saturday Night OZ Program (FREE), First Presbyterian Church, 118 Arch St., Chittenango, at Oz-Stravaganza! Park grounds. (Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets)

