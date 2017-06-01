Oz-Stravaganza announces Sunday, June 4, line-up

Sunday, June 4, 2017

10a.m.–4p.m.—A fun filled day at Oz-Stravaganza! Park including continuous live entertainment on the main stage (Baum Opera House). Games, vendors/crafters, Oz souvenirs & memorabilia, a wide variety of food, snacks, and beverages. Many children’s activities. Special Guests in Glinda’s Royal Tent.

10a.m.—Oz-Stravaganza! Park Opens.

10a.m.–3p.m.—Baum’s Bazaar, Oz-Stravaganza! Park.

10a.m.–3p.m.—All Things Oz Museum Opens, 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango. Admission is $5 per person, children under 10 are FREE. Don’t miss Wicked Costume from Broadway and the Blair Froedelius Private Collection.

10a.m.–4p.m.—Baum & Oz History Display. Oz-Stravaganza! Park.

10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.—Wizard’s Wonderful Silent Auction in Glinda’s Royal Tent, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Includes Oz, Non-Oz items, local and national items, gift certificates & more.

11a.m.—Royal Historian of Oz Writing Contest Awards. Ceremony on the main stage (Baum’s Opera House) in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Winning stories will be read by Special Oz Guests. (Sponsored by Rotary Club of Chittenango).

11a.m.–12p.m.—Meet and Greet. Autograph session with Great Grandson and Author Roger S. Baum at the “All Things Oz Museum,” 219 Genesee Street, Chittenango.

12p.m. (Noon)—Amusement Rides Open, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Ride specials available.

12p.m.—Coloring Contest Awards. Ceremony on the main stage (Baum’s Opera House) in Oz-Stravaganza! Park. (Sponsored by Madison Mutual Insurance and The Wilson Insurance Agency)

12:30–3p.m.—Authors & Artists Alley, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Meet with renowned Oz authors and illustrators, Great Grandson and Author—Roger S. Baum, Steve Metzger, Alan Lindsay, Tori Calamito, Gwen Tennille, Tom Hutchison, Ron Baxley, Jr., and artist Vincent Myrand. They will have their books/artwork available for sale and signing. (Sponsored by Koester Associates).

1–3p.m.—Autographs with Special Oz Guests, Oz-Stravaganza! Park. Meet and Greet with Jane Lahr (daughter of Bert Lahr, the legendary “Cowardly Lion”), Gabriel Gale (Author of Ages of Oz, A Fiery Friendship), Tina Marie Casamento Libby (Producer of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz), John Fricke (Oz Historian), Ryan Jay (TV and Radio Film Critic).

3:30 p.m.—Grand Finale, First Presbyterian Church, 118 Arch St., Chittenango, at Oz-Stravaganza! Park grounds. Send off our Special Guests in a wonderful, traditional way and help us remind them that there is NO PLACE LIKE HOME…IN CHITTENANGO! (Sponsored by Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy & Sun Chevrolet).

* A wide variety of free entertainment will take place all weekend on the main stage in Oz park. Check the entertainment schedule at the stage entrance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

