The LEGO Batman Movie to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of The LEGO Batman Movie Friday, June 16, at 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room.

The 3D computer-animated comedy film is a spin-off of the 2014 worldwide phenomenon The LEGO Movie. This latest installment centers on Batman as he attempts to put a stop to the Joker’s latest plan and save the city of Gotham. The film is rated PG and runs 104 minutes. Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

