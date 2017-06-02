DiNapoli issues statement on reports Trump plans to withdraw from Paris agreement

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued the following statement on reports that the Trump administration plans to withdraw from the Paris agreement:

“The Trump Administration’s willful ignorance of climate change will jeopardize our chances of avoiding catastrophic changes in our climate, but it will not halt the momentum in the global marketplace where reason still reigns. The transition to a lower carbon future is underway, it is inevitable, and it is the direction the rest of the world is headed. If news reports are accurate, the administration’s plan to withdraw from the Paris Agreement means that the U.S. will stand on the sidelines while other nations enjoy the economic benefits of participating in the next energy revolution.

“As an investor who participated in the Paris Agreement discussions, I witnessed firsthand the fierce commitment to proactively addressing climate change and saving our planet shared by world leaders. As the trustee of New York state’s $192 billion pension fund, I have sought out profitable and sustainable investments and encouraged our portfolio companies, like Exxon, to adopt smart, long-term plans that address climate change.

“In Paris, the world reached an unprecedented agreement to drastically lower carbon emissions and limit global warming to protect our planet. Investors and businesses, including the energy sector, were in agreement, and have endorsed the goals of the Paris Agreement. The fact that a landslide majority of Exxon’s shareholders today voted in favor of our request that America’s largest oil company address the impact of the Paris Agreement demonstrates the market’s determination to mitigate climate risk.

“We should be leading this effort, not running from the promise we made in Paris.”

